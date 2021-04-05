Tariff Plans Survey: TRAI Wants Telcos To Fulfill Customer Needs News oi-Priyanka Dua

TRAI is likely to conduct a new survey on tariff plans soon. The telecom regulator wants to know whether the customers are happy with tariff plans or not. There are high chances that TRAI might hire an agency to do the entire survey. The survey is likely to start soon and gather all information regarding the telecom operators' services and their tariff plans. Besides, a survey might focus on all benefits, including additional data and access to OTT apps. TRAI said that this procedure might help telecom operators to know about the customer needs.

Reason Behind TRAI Survey On Tariff Plans: Details

The regulator highlighted that different customers have different needs from tariff plans. Some customers are looking for data, some are looking for a calling, and some only look for messages, or OTT applications. The regulator also said that the new survey wants that all customers get plans as per their needs. Notably, telecom operators offer similar plans with similar pricing, but still, those plans might not cater to the need of the customers.

TRAI suggested that the whole process is under consideration and soon it will finalize the agency for conducting the survey. The regulator also said that it is taking all steps to help customers and the industry. The regulator added that the industry should work smoothly and fulfill the needs of all customers. Notably, telecom operators are fixing tariff plans without any interference. However, TRAI might issue orders on the same.

TRAI Wants To Improve The Condition Of The Telecom Sector

Currently, telecom operators are free to launch new plans and increasing the price of the tariff plans. That's why TRAI believes that fixing floor pricing is important. The main reason behind floor pricing is to improve the overall condition of the sector. Notably, both Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) are in debt and not making profits like Reliance Jio, which is why these telecom operators want the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to fix the pricing soon. Both Airtel and Vi also want TRAI to increase the data prices as consumption has increased due to the ongoing pandemic.

Best Mobiles in India