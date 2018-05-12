Tata Docomo up against Reliance Jio; brings new Rs 229 prepaid plan

So far the tariff and data war was only going between Reliance Jio and incumbent telecom operators like Vodafone, Idea and Airtel. But, now even Tata Docomo has jumped in the race with its latest prepaid plan. The company has announced a new plan priced at Rs 229, this new prepaid plan offers 100 free messages per day and 1.4GB of daily data limit.

The data speed is restricted to 3G as Docomo has not launched its 4G services so far. The new plan comes with a validity of 35 days, which means users have total 49GB of data to download and serve. The Rs 299 plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, but calls will be charged as per base tariff plan when latched on other networks.

But there is a catch, Docomo limits the calls to 250 minutes per day, after that all the calls will be charged by 30 paise per minute. The company has not mentioned anything about the weekly calling limit.

Moreover, this new plan is not applicable for commercial use, just like other operators tariff plans. On the other hand, the Rs 499 plan offers 1.4GB data usage per day for 90 days, while the Rs 148 plan offers 2GB data for a period of 28 days.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio's Rs 198 plan offers unlimited voice and data calls without any limit. The plans also offer 100 free SMS per day and 2GB 4G data daily usage. Users also get free access to Jio apps such as JioMovies, JioMusic, JioTV among others for a validity of 28 days.

On the other side, Vodafone has a prepaid plan at Rs 199 which gives benefits of 1.4GB daily data use, unlimited local and STD calls, 100 free SMS daily. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. Airtel also has a plan at Rs 249 which offers 100 free SMS daily, 2GB daily 3G / 4G data, along with unlimited local STD and roaming calls with a validity of 28 days.

Docomo is very late in jumping into this tariff war because telecom companies have already got the hold in the market with there existing plans. Moreover, they are offering 4G plans. Let's see how Docomo will tackle this competition and stay in the race.

