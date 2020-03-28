Tata Sky Broadband Teases Upcoming Free Unlimited Landline Services News oi-Karan Sharma

Tata Sky Broadband seems to be gearing up to launch its landline services soon in India. The company has already started teasing the service on its official website. The teaser post suggests that the company is planning to offer unlimited free calling feature to its broadband users. Other rival brands in the industry like BSNL, Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fibre are already offering landline services to their customers.

Tata Sky Broadband has not been welcomed like other DTH services in wired broadband category the company wasn't able to dominate the market. As per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's report, Tata Sky Broadband didn't even make its palace in the top five service provider list in 2019.

Where BSNL continues to top the list with 8.93 million subscribers, second on the list is Airtel with 2.42 million user base. ACT Fibernet acquire the third position in the list with 1.52 million users followed by Hathway and Reliance Jio with 0.90 and 0.86 million subscriber base.

Tata Sky Broadband doesn't offer a huge list of plans, it has only three unlimited plans with up to 100Mbps speeds. The unlimited plans start at Rs. 900 with 25Mbps speeds, Rs. 1,000 with 50Mbps speed, and Rs. 1,100 with 100Mbps bandwidth speeds.

The company also offers limited data plans starts at Rs. 650 for 60GB data, the base plan offers 25Mbps speeds where the top tier limited data plan offers 500GB data at 100Mbps speed for one-month validity at Rs. 1,000.

According to the report, Tata Sky Broadband landline service might be a successful deal for the company and this step might help the company to grow. The teaser of the upcoming landline service has not disclosed any release date. The teaser of the landing page shows highlighted keywords "Stream Unlimited, Call Unlimited". This indicates that the upcoming service might be available for only unlimited plans.

