Tata Sky HD Set-Top-Box Price Slashed, Now Available At Rs. 1,399
In the last six-to-eight months, we have witnessed Tata Sky slashing the price of its HD Set-Top-Box and now the company has dropped the price for the fifth time. The company has bought down the price of the Set-Top-Box by Rs. 400. Back in October 2019, the company introduced an offer under which the HD Set-Top-Box was up for grabs at Rs. 1,199.
Once again the company has proposed a limited period special offer which is offering the HD Set-Top-Box for Rs. 1,399. However, the company has not confirmed any deadline for the offer.
How To Avail Tata Sky HD Connection At Rs. 1,399
Tata Sky with 31.61 percent market share is the largest DTH service provider in the country. Currently, the company is offering the cheapest Set-Top-Box under the offers, though there are certain terms and condition applied on SD and HD STBs.
Tata Sky has recently launched its Sky Binge+ Android TV STB with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 which is quite costly when compared to the rival operators. Under the special offer, the company is offer HD STB at Rs. 1,399 which is equal to the cost of SD STB. It seems that with this move the company is eyeing to boost the number of its overall HD connections.
Tata Sky HD STB Terms And Conditions
Don't get carried away with the offer price because this is just the connection charges and on top of that you have to pay the additional installation charges and engineer visiting fee. If you're willing to switch SD to HD STB then the upgrade charges will be Rs. 1,199 for the STB.
List of Tata Sky Android TV Box And Price
Tata Sky Binge+ at Rs. 5,999
Tata Sky 4K at Rs. 6,400
Tata Sky +HD at Rs. 9,300
The price of the Tata Sky Android TV box remains same, let's see when the DTH operator will slash down the price of Android TV box as well.
