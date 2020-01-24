Tata Sky HD Set-Top-Box Price Slashed, Now Available At Rs. 1,399

How To Avail Tata Sky HD Connection At Rs. 1,399

Tata Sky with 31.61 percent market share is the largest DTH service provider in the country. Currently, the company is offering the cheapest Set-Top-Box under the offers, though there are certain terms and condition applied on SD and HD STBs.

Tata Sky has recently launched its Sky Binge+ Android TV STB with a price tag of Rs. 5,999 which is quite costly when compared to the rival operators. Under the special offer, the company is offer HD STB at Rs. 1,399 which is equal to the cost of SD STB. It seems that with this move the company is eyeing to boost the number of its overall HD connections.

Tata Sky HD STB Terms And Conditions

Don't get carried away with the offer price because this is just the connection charges and on top of that you have to pay the additional installation charges and engineer visiting fee. If you're willing to switch SD to HD STB then the upgrade charges will be Rs. 1,199 for the STB.

List of Tata Sky Android TV Box And Price

Tata Sky Binge+ at Rs. 5,999

Tata Sky 4K at Rs. 6,400

Tata Sky +HD at Rs. 9,300

The price of the Tata Sky Android TV box remains same, let's see when the DTH operator will slash down the price of Android TV box as well.