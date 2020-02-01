ENGLISH

    Tata Sky Multi TV Subscription To Start From Rs. 64: TRAI New Rules

    Tata Sky is one of the leading DTH service providers in the industry. Tata Sky offers a list of benefits to its new subscribers which rival companies are failing to deliver. The DTH provider offers cheap set-top-box, wide range of channels, and affordable packs to its users.

    However, when it comes to Multi TV connections, it turns to be one of the most expensive providers to the subscribers. Keep this aspect in mind the service provider has is came up with some solution.

    Dish TV is offering Multi TV connect for just Rs. 50 as the base Network Capacity Free. On the other hand, Airtel Digital TV is charging Rs. 90 for the same. However, so far Tata Sky has not introduced any plans like this which means subscribers need to pay the entire amount similar to a separate connection. This means there is no primary and secondary connection facility with Tata Sky.

    However, the reports suggest that the new rules of TRAI (Telecom Regulator Authority of India) are going to change this. In the NTO 2.0, TRAI has cleared that the Multiple TV connection facilities have to be provided to the subscriber and this is going to be implemented on all the DTH service providers.

    The new rules also suggest that DTH operators can't charge more than 40 percent of the base NCF of the primary connection for the secondary connection. The rule is meant to make the secondary DTH connection cheaper for the subscriber and instead of taking two connection they can use one connection for two TVs. With the rule, Tata Sky users will be going to save a lot of money on their secondary connection.

     

    TRAI new rule has also capped the NCF at Rs. 160 which means the secondary connect will not charge more than Rs 64. If you are paying Rs. 130 per month for NCF then you need to pay only Rs. 52 extra for a secondary connection.

    According to the reports, the new DTH industry rules will be implemented from March 1. Besides, these new rules from TRAI will also bring changes to the channel prices as well.

    Source

    tata sky telecom DTH news
    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
