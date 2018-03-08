Tata Tele Business Services launches two industry-first enterprise solutions

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), has launched Ultra Low Latency (LOLA) solution for institutional stock trading firms; and Service Level Agreement (SLA) on Wireline Voice Services for small, medium and large enterprises.

The two new offerings are designed to deliver seamless network access, better operational efficiency, enhanced customer experience, and effective management of assets and workforce, the telco said.

The two new offerings are in line with the customer-centric approach that TTBS has displayed over the years, and will further strengthen and consolidate its leadership position in the Indian enterprise space.

Prateek Pashine, President - Enterprise Business, Tata Tele Business Services, said "Telecom services are becoming core to businesses today for them to connect more effectively with their customers, manage their operations and manage assets and workforce. Superior ways to connect with customers, better response times to market triggers and availability of connectivity often distinguishes the winners from the also-ran in various industries today."

"We are proud to launch two very unique offerings - Uptime guarantee on Wireline Voice Services and Ultra LOLA solution that are specially designed to deliver unprecedented benefits to our enterprise customers in India," Pashine said.

The telco said that Ultra LOLA is a technologically superior solution that provides robust low latency telecom infrastructure to institutional stock traders, helping them process market data in real time. Technological prowess in a financial trading market is moving to the next level wherein automated computer programs decide on an execution of a trade based on certain pre-defined instructions. Between the two stock exchanges in India, TTBS provides 25 times faster connectivity against the conventional network speed. The SLA on Wireline Voice Services is designed to address the growing requirements of enterprises who want to stay connected with their stakeholders 24X7 without any disruption in services.

At the heart of this very development is the new age consumer who is always 'connected' and demands a very responsive and customized attention from the brands he deals with. It is, thus, critical for businesses to have always-on customer connectivity solutions. TTBS introduced Uptime guarantee for Wireline Voice Services, making it the first service provider to offer so. In case of any disruption, TTBS will provide service credits to the customer.