Tata Teleservices has added more customers in August than other operators: TRAI data

According to a new data by the telecom regulator, Tata Teleservices has added more customers in August than other operators including, latest entrant Reliance Jio.

The telco added close to 49 lakh new mobile customers in August, increasing its total customer base by over 10 percent to 4.69 crores.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio close to 41 lakh new customers in August taking its total subscriber base to 13.2 crores, BSNL has managed to garner seven lakh, new customers, however, all other operators, including Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea, lost mobile customers.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data says that, the number of telephone subscribers in India slightly declined from 1,210.71 million at the end of July-17 to 1,209.61 million at the end of August-17, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of -0.09 percent and total wireless subscribers declined from 1,186.79 million at the end of July 2017 to 1,185.84 million at the end of August 2017. The overall telecom user base also declined marginally to 120.9 crore customers.

As on 31st August 2017, the private access service providers held 90.82 percent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.18 percent, the data revealed.

The data further pointed out that, Anil Ambani- owned Reliance Communication lost 40 lakh customers in the same month, Idea Cellular which lost close to 29 lakh customers, Vodafone lost 24 lakh customers, Aircel 7.8 lakh, Sistema Shyam 2.1 lakh, Airtel over 2 lakh, Telenor 1.11 lakh and state-run MTNL lost 5,780 mobile customers in August.

During the month of August-17, a total of 5.03 million requests were received for MNP. With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 294.87 million at the end of Jul-17 to 299.90 million at the end of August-17, since the implementation of MNP.

In MNP Zone-I (Northern and Western India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Rajasthan (about 25.25 million) followed by Gujarat (about 21.38 million).

In MNP Zone-II (Southern and Eastern India), the highest number of requests till date have been received in Karnataka (about 32.47 million) followed by Andhra Pradesh (about 27.18 million).