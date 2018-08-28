ENGLISH

Tech Mahindra join hands with Microsoft to curb pesky calls and SMS

The solution will be a shared, secured ledger of UCCs distributed across a network of computers, which will ensure a transparent and verifiable system to help companies mitigate UCC on their networks.

    Tech Mahindra has joined hands with Microsoft to develop blockchain-based technology to curb pesky calls and SMS in line with the regulations issued by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

    "Blockchain as a technology is a powerful tool to combat the issue of spam calls and fraud risks, to protect user information, as well as the integrity of the telecom sector. This Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)-based solution will enable enterprises to stop financial frauds and perpetration of misleading financial information by unregistered telecom marketers who rampantly use the SMS service of Telcos", said Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra.

    "Tech Mahindra is focused to solve real business problems of our customers and partner ecosystem by investing in next-gen technologies like Blockchain under the TechMNxt charter," he added.

    The DLT-based solution brings all the relevant parties in the ecosystem onto blockchain, helping telecom service providers and telemarketers take care of preference registration, consent acquisition, dynamic preference setting, stakeholder onboarding, header registration, template registration, scrubbing service, and complaint handling and tracking - which are in line with the tenets of the TRAI regulation.

    The solution will be a shared, secured ledger of UCCs distributed across a network of computers, which will ensure a transparent and verifiable system to help companies mitigate UCC on their networks. It conforms to the recently passed TRAI regulation and will enable all ecosystem players to comply with it.

    "Through this solution, we will be able to help service providers be compliant with the new regulation. With a Microsoft Azure blockchain-powered solution, we will ensure that we mitigate loopholes used by fraudsters and spammers to reach end users. Microsoft believes blockchain has significant potential to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse from markets of all types. Our ambition is to provide blockchain technology that drives real, long-term and sustainable business, economic and social value for the world," said Prashant Shukla, National Tech Officer, Microsoft India.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 10:22 [IST]
