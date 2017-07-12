Telcos penalty will be decided by DOT and TC

TRAI proposal to levy a penalty of Rs 3050 crore on telecom operator Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular will be decided by a panel of Department of Telecom (DOT) and later by Telecom Commission, BT reported.

According to the report, Sinha said, "Telecom Commission (TC) discusses in detail all Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommendations. They had certain views on that (penalty on the incumbents on allegations of not giving network interconnect to Jio) . It was again sent to the TRAI and the regulator after studying the TC recommendations again sent a report in May. We have already formed a committee which is looking at that. Once they decide finally will go to the Telecom Commission and we will take a decision."

To recall Telecom Commission has also asked DOT this year in February to seek clarity from TRAI on whether the regulator can impose the penalty on the operators for violation of interconnecting norms.

The penalty was recommended by the TRAI on incumbents telcos for not providing the adequate point of interconnection to Reliance Jio.

According to the regulator's recommendation, the penalty for Airtel and Vodafone would be around Rs 1,050 crores each, while in a case of Idea Cellular it comes to about Rs 950 crores.

The regulator has also mentioned that the denial of interconnection by these operators to Jio "appears to be with the ulterior motive to stifle competition and is anti-consumer."