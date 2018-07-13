Telecom Commission approves new telecom policy,net neutrality rules

The Telecom Commission has recently approved the National Digital Communication (NDCP), which aims to bring $100 billion investment and to create 4 million jobs in India.

"Telecom Commission approved the new telecom policy -- National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018 -- for seeking approval of the Union," said Aruna Sundararajan, telecom secretary and chairperson of the Telecom Commission.

"All members in the meeting said that digital infrastructure is even more important than physical infrastructure for India... CEO of Niti Ayog (Amitabh Kant) said that for...districts, we must ensure digital infrastructure is provided at the earliest. Therefore, India must have ease of doing business and enabling policy environment," she said.

She informed that Commission also approved net neutrality rules.

Meanwhile, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) which represents all carriers welcomes the approval of the NDCP 2018.

COAI pointed out that we have already expressed our support on Net Neutrality.

"We have urged the Government to review industry practices with respect to traffic prioritization to foster 5G-enabled applications and eco-system in India," the body added.

Now that the commission has approved the recommendations, which are before the Cabinet for approval, we hope that the Cabinet will consider the concerns raised by the industry so that the Net Neutrality rules that are adopted in India benefit the consumers, incentivise innovation and adoption of new technologies, and enable the seamless spread of state of the art networks and service, COAI further added.