    Telecom Operators Might Witness Drop In Subscriber Base In March: Report

    Coronavirus has become a major issue and the government has now ordered to shut down 75 districts in the country. In fact, major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata come on that list. Now, it has been reported that this lockdown will also affect the already troubled telecom industry.

    Telecom Operators Might Witness Drop In Subscriber Base In March

     

    The report believes that the new addition of the subscriber will fall by two million in March. "We expect to see dips in customer net addition. On a regular month, the average net add is 3 million subscribers, but this March, because of the virus impact, it may come down to well below 1 million," said Rajan Mathews, director-general of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) was quoted by Economic Times.

    COAI said that the fall will reflect in 30 to 45 days, and there will be an impact on the operators' revenue. Besides, a source close to the development said that all stores will be closed until March 31, and people are not allowed to step out from their place that's why no one will purchase a new SIM card.

    "This will impact our 4G additions since the call for isolation is percolating from metros to smaller towns and cities, where the main customer pool resides," a source said.

    It is worth mentioning that all private players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel are providing 4G network services in the country, while both state-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL are offering 3G network.

    However, BSNL is offering its 4G services in some of the circles. But, it is only upgrading its 3G networks, as the operator has not received a 4G spectrum from the Department of Telecommunication. But, the telco is likely to get the spectrum in April, which now seems a bit difficult due to the ongoing situation.

    Read More About: reliance jio airtel vodafone
    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 13:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020

