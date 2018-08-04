Telecom Subscriber base records a dip of 49 million users in May: IndiaRtaings

According to a new report by research firm India Ratings the telecom subscriber base in India saw a reduction of 49 million subscribers in May year-on-year where Idea Cellular was the only major telco to witness a reduction in subscriber base in May 2018; it lost 2.5 million subscribers.

While Bharti Airtel saw subscriber growth of 36 million during the same month was driven by the completion of its merger with Telenor. Jio's subscriber market share increased 8.3 percent year-on-year to 18.2 percent in May, as per the report.

The report said that the industry visitor location register ratio fell to 87 percent in May from 89.8 percent in April. VLR ratio of Airtel fell to 95.3 percent in May from 106.3 percent in April, as it completed the merger of Telenor which had VLR ratio of 67 percent in April. Airtel added 58 million VLR subscribers during May 2017 to May 2018, of which 35 million were from Telenor.

Vodafone India added 11 million VLR subscribers and Idea added 8 million subscribers while RJio added 83 million VLR subscribers over May 2017 to May 2018. Reliance Communications Limited and Tata Teleservices Limited lost almost all their VLR subscribers, India- Ratings said.

Meanwhile, Bharti's subscriber market share increased to 30.5 percent in May 2018 on account of its merger with Telenor. Vodafone-Idea combined subscriber market share increased by 4.4 percent YoY to 39 percent in May 2018. RJio subscriber market share increased 8.3 percent yoy to 18.2 percent in May 2018.

Furthermore, the internet penetration in India increased to 38 percent in March 2018, from 34 percent in December 2017. Out of the total internet subscribers, 83 percent were broadband subscribers.