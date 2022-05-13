ENGLISH

    Telecom Subscribers Base In India Reaches 116.6 Crore In March: TRAI

    By
    |

    India's telecom subscriber base has reached 116.6 crore this March, suggests the latest report by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India). In March 2022, the country's wireless subscriber base stood at 114.2 crore, while the wireline subscriber base was placed at 24 crores. The monthly growth rate of wireless subscribers was 0.05 percent, while the wireline users increased by 1.31 percent.

     
    Telecom Subscribers Base In India Reaches 116.6 Crore

    Airtel, Reliance Jio Drive Subscribers Base To 116.6 Crore

    TRAI's report indicates that the net subscriber addition was led by new users obtained by Airtel and Jio in the month of March. Both the telecom operators added customers in the both wireless and wireline segments. The number of telephone users in India increased from 1,166.05 million by the end of February 2022 to 1,166.93 million by the end of March month. The report also mentions that the urban telecom users decreased to 64.71 crore from 64.77 crore, while the rural consumers increased to 51.98 crore from 51.82.

    Wireless Subscribers Market Share Of Companies In March

    According to TRAI's report, the total number of wireless users in India increased to 114.2 crore from 114.15 crore in the month of March. Notably, Airtel and Jio were the only companies to gain new consumers. The former added 22.55 lakh new users, while the latter gained 12.6 lakh new consumers. Notably, Vodafone Idea aka Vi lost more than 28.18 lakh users, making it the biggest loser of the month. As for the state-owned BSNL and MTNL, they lost 1.27 lakh and 3,101 mobile users respectively.

    Telecom Subscribers Base In India Reaches 116.6 Crore

    Wireline Users Market Share In March 2022

    The wireline users in March increased to 24.84 million from 24.52 million in February. The net increase in these consumers was 0.32 million with a monthly growth of 1.31 percent. BSNL led the consumer base with 30.23 percent, while Reliance Jio stood at second place with 24.85 percent. Bharti Airtel's subscriber base was 23.55 percent, while MTNL's share was 10.84 percent. The other leaders were Tata Teleservices at 6.44 percent, Vodafone Idea at 2.30 percent, Quadrant at 1.07 percent, and Reliance Communication at 0.70 percent.

     

    Furthermore, the reports indicate that in the month of March, 9.64 million users submitted their request to change their telecom operator i.e. MNP. With this, the total number of MNP requests was increased to 689.76 million from 680.11 million, ever since MNP was introduced in the country.

    Read More About: news smartphones telecom features
    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 15:04 [IST]
