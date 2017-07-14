Telephone subscribers grew 0.51% in May: TRAI

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,198.89 million at the end of April 2017 to 1,204.98 million at the end of May 2017, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.51 per cent, official data showed here on Thursday.

"The urban subscription increased from 695.99 million at the end of April 2017 to 697.06 million at the end of May 2017, and the rural subscription increased from 502.90 million to 507.92 million during the same period," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRA) said in a statement.

The overall tele-density in India increased from 93.23 at the end of April 2017 to 93.61 at the end of May 2017.

The TRAI said total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1,174.60 million at the end of April 17 to 1,180.82 million at the end of May 2017, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.53 per cent.

Wireline subscribers declined from 24.30 million at the end of April 2017 to 24.16 million at the end of May 2017. The net decline in the wireline subscriber base was 0.14 million with a monthly decline rate of 0.57 per cent.

During the month of May 2017, a total of 5.37 million requests were received for mobile number portability.

IANS