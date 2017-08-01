Took swift action for reconfiguring the affected modems : BSNL

State- run telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has said that it has taken swift action for reconfiguring the affected modems and restoration of the Broadband services as few thousands of the customers across the country were affected by external virus attack on their modems.

BSNL said that "It is observed that, in the modems affected by the attack, the "Internet" LED display of the modem turns to red color, and internet surfing was not happening. It has been identified that the attack is mostly limited to the modems for which the customers are continuing with the default "admin" password, and those which are associated with already infected computers/devices."

"Customers are advised immediately to change the default modem password to their unique password, following best practices of setting passwords, so as to prevent virus attack into their modems," it added.

The company said that "the situation has now been contained to a large extent and further efforts are on, to address the remaining complaints.

Instructions have been issued to all BSNL field units to educate all the customers about the procedures to configure their modems to prevent any vulnerability exploitation. Customers may approach nearest BSNL centers for any assistance."

According to the report the PTI report, almost 2000 broadband modems were affected where users had not changed default password "admin."

"The situation has been addressed to a great extent. We are advising customers that they should immediately change their passwords, and they should not be worried about using broadband once they have done that," BSNL Chairman Anupam Shrivastava.

To recall, Mukesh Ambani's owned Reliance Jio's has faced the same problem in May this year in which the information related to customers have been hacked.

