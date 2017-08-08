TRAI accuses Apple for engaging in 'data colonization'

According to the reports by TOI, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has accused Cupertino-based tech giant Apple of engaging in 'data colonization' and being 'anti-consumer.'

The regulator reportedly said that the tech giant is not allowing its users to pass on details about pesky calls and spam messages to authorities and their mobile operators.

The report said the matter remains unsolved and "Apple has just been discussing, discussing, and discussing. They have not done anything."

To recall, last year in June, the regulator has launched a mobile application for telecom subscribers to register their complaints against pesky calls and SMSes in an easy way.

Prior to this, users had an option of filing the complaint by forwarding SMS to 1909 which they received from telemarketers and mention mobile number from which they have received it along with a date of receiving.

"We have the stringent rule in place for checking promotional calls and SMS but companies are finding ways to bypass them. There has been the issue in its enforcement. The new mobile app will help people in easily filing complaints and help us in monitoring such activities," TRAI Chairman RS Sharma earlier said.

Likewise, TRAI Member Anil Kaushal said, "The application is available on Android and will be soon launched for Apple iOS soon. It will ease filing of complaints and also help us in monitoring action taken by telecom operators on complaints."

The regulations have provisions to impose fines of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on registered telemarketers if they are found flouting norms.