TRAI Asks Telecom Operators To Highlight All Terms And Conditions Of Tariff Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to make tariffs plans more transparent and help customers, TRAI has issued new directions for telecom operators. The telecom regulator has asked all telecom operators to highlight all terms and conditions of the tariff plans on the company's website, application, and retail stores.

The new direction comes after customers filed a complaint against telecom operators regarding tariff plans as they (customers) are unable to find out the details about the plan on the website. This means that the telecom regulator has issued new regulations to solve the customers' complaints.

TRAI Is Looking For Transparency

The telecom regulator has issued two orders and said, "It has been observed that existing measures adopted by telecom service providers are not transparent as they should be and that some of the telecom service providers are not prominently highlighting additional terms and conditions and are also collating the terms and conditions applicable to various tariffs."

The telecom regulator has also asked telcos to publish all tariffs plans, including prepaid and postpaid within 15 days of the launch. Furthermore, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has asked operators to provide full information regarding their tariff plans. The regulator has also asked operators to be transparent regarding all additional schemes, connection fees for postpaid services, top-up, tariffs vouchers, and deposits.

TRAI Asks Operators To Revise Tariff Plans

The telecom regulator has recently asked Airtel and Vodafone-Idea to stop offer priority services to certain people. TRAI also issued a letter and show-cause notice to Vodafone-Idea to clarify its stand on this issue. However, both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have already announced the changes and now they are not offering any priority service and faster speed to postpaid users. Notably, Airtel used to offer this service with postpaid of Rs. 499 and above, while Vodafone-Idea used to provide this facility with the RedX plan.

Best Mobiles in India