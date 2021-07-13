Just In
- 2 min ago iQOO Quest Days Sale: Get Up to Rs. 4,000 Discount On iQOO 7 Series And iQOO Z3 Smartphones
- 8 min ago Redmi K50 Series Smartphones Launch Tipped For Early 2022
- 2 hrs ago Factors That Are Delaying 5G Spectrum Auction In India
- 3 hrs ago Realme Watch 2 Pro Coming Soon To India; Expected Price, Launch Timeline, And More
Don't Miss
- Sports Tokyo 2020: ‘Voice of table tennis’ Adam Bobrow lists 10 paddlers to watch at Olympics
- Finance IPPB Revises Doorstep Banking Service Charges: Details inside
- Movies Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Stands Out In NYC's Time Square Billboard, Actor Says 'Dream Came True'
- Education IGNOU TEE Exam Date Sheet June 2021 Released For UG And PG Diploma Courses
- News Nashik: Interfaith wedding ceremony called off; socal media protests call it love jihad
- Lifestyle Toxic Partner Alert: 9 Tell-Tale Signs That You Must Not Ignore
- Automobiles Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched In India At Rs 8.48 Lakh: 4 Variants, 1.5-Litre Engine, Terrain Mode
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In July
TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Beats Airtel, Adds More Active Subscribers In April
Reliance Jio has managed to attract new users in April this year. This second time, when telecom operator added the highest active number of users in 2021. India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio added 3.5 million active users during the same month, which takes active user base share to 33.6 percent and now is serving 335 million subscribers.
" Reliance Jio outperformance continues as it led on active subscriber additions due to the (new) JioPhone offer...it was also the only telco to see net additions in both urban and rural markets as well as Metros/A/B & C circles," said Jefferies, analyzing latest telco user data collated by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Performance In April This Year
Airtel only added 2.6 million new users, which has taken its active user base to 347 million and its active user share is close to 34.8 percent. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea lost 2.1 million users, which has decreased its active user base share to 25. 47 percent and now serving 254 million users.
However, JM Financial said that a decline in the Vodafone-Idea users base shows that lockdown affected its business compare to its competitors.
"Relatively more susceptible to lockdowns and SIM consolidations compared to its peers due to the presence of a larger number of lower-ARPU 2G subscribers," the firm added. It further added that the telecom operator added more users in urban areas and is losing users in rural areas.
Notably, TRAI active and VLR data said suggests the actual number of customers on the same network. The latest numbers show that Reliance Jio has 78. 37 percent, Airtel has 98.31 shares, and Vodafone-Idea has 89.97 percent.
Airtel And Reliance Jio Eyeing Vodafone-Idea Share Check Details
It is worth noting that both leading telecom operators are looking at a 27 percent market share among rural users. This might help both Airtel and Reliance Jio as Vodafone-Idea has acquired a new spectrum in March. However, we believe will increase trouble for Vodafone-Idea as it is not investing in its network and losing customers in both rural and urban areas.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,663
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146