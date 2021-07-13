TRAI Data: Reliance Jio Beats Airtel, Adds More Active Subscribers In April News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has managed to attract new users in April this year. This second time, when telecom operator added the highest active number of users in 2021. India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio added 3.5 million active users during the same month, which takes active user base share to 33.6 percent and now is serving 335 million subscribers.

" Reliance Jio outperformance continues as it led on active subscriber additions due to the (new) JioPhone offer...it was also the only telco to see net additions in both urban and rural markets as well as Metros/A/B & C circles," said Jefferies, analyzing latest telco user data collated by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Performance In April This Year

Airtel only added 2.6 million new users, which has taken its active user base to 347 million and its active user share is close to 34.8 percent. On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea lost 2.1 million users, which has decreased its active user base share to 25. 47 percent and now serving 254 million users.

However, JM Financial said that a decline in the Vodafone-Idea users base shows that lockdown affected its business compare to its competitors.

"Relatively more susceptible to lockdowns and SIM consolidations compared to its peers due to the presence of a larger number of lower-ARPU 2G subscribers," the firm added. It further added that the telecom operator added more users in urban areas and is losing users in rural areas.

Notably, TRAI active and VLR data said suggests the actual number of customers on the same network. The latest numbers show that Reliance Jio has 78. 37 percent, Airtel has 98.31 shares, and Vodafone-Idea has 89.97 percent.

Airtel And Reliance Jio Eyeing Vodafone-Idea Share Check Details

It is worth noting that both leading telecom operators are looking at a 27 percent market share among rural users. This might help both Airtel and Reliance Jio as Vodafone-Idea has acquired a new spectrum in March. However, we believe will increase trouble for Vodafone-Idea as it is not investing in its network and losing customers in both rural and urban areas.

