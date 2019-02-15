TRAI Data: Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January

Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio continued to top the average 4G download speed, while Idea Cellular continued to lead the chart in upload speed.

According to TRAI data, Jio achieved 18.8 Mbps average download speed in the month, which is followed by Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel with 9.5 Mbps from 9.8 Mbps last year in December 18.

Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have a mix of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, but Jio provides only 4G services. Meanwhile, Vodafone network improved marginally to 6.7 Mbps in January.

The data also pointed out that both Jio and Idea have been maintaining their leadership position in average 4G download speed and average 4G upload speed respectively for the last several months.

To recall Ookla in its report titled "Analysing India's 4G Availability" said that Reliance Jio ranked first with 98.8 percent 4G availability across the country.

Jio is followed by Airtel at 90.0 percent and Vodafone and Idea with 84.6 percent and 82.8 percent respectively, across 15 largest cities of India.

As per the report, Airtel had the fastest 4G LTE speed in India during Q3-Q4 2018 with a Speed Score of 11.23 Mbps, followed by Vodafone in second with a 9.13 Mbps Speed Score and Jio and Idea at the third and fourth position respectively.

On the general availability front, Jio's general availability was best, with users finding service in 99.3 percent of locations. Airtel was second at 99.1 percent, followed closely by Vodafone at 99.0 percent and Idea at 98.9 percent.