ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRAI Data: Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January

Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have a mix of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, but Jio provides only 4G services.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio continued to top the average 4G download speed, while Idea Cellular continued to lead the chart in upload speed.

    TRAI Data: Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January

     

    According to TRAI data, Jio achieved 18.8 Mbps average download speed in the month, which is followed by Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel with 9.5 Mbps from 9.8 Mbps last year in December 18.

    Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea have a mix of 2G, 3G, and 4G networks, but Jio provides only 4G services. Meanwhile, Vodafone network improved marginally to 6.7 Mbps in January.

    The data also pointed out that both Jio and Idea have been maintaining their leadership position in average 4G download speed and average 4G upload speed respectively for the last several months.

    To recall Ookla in its report titled "Analysing India's 4G Availability" said that Reliance Jio ranked first with 98.8 percent 4G availability across the country.

    Jio is followed by Airtel at 90.0 percent and Vodafone and Idea with 84.6 percent and 82.8 percent respectively, across 15 largest cities of India.

    As per the report, Airtel had the fastest 4G LTE speed in India during Q3-Q4 2018 with a Speed Score of 11.23 Mbps, followed by Vodafone in second with a 9.13 Mbps Speed Score and Jio and Idea at the third and fourth position respectively.

    On the general availability front, Jio's general availability was best, with users finding service in 99.3 percent of locations. Airtel was second at 99.1 percent, followed closely by Vodafone at 99.0 percent and Idea at 98.9 percent.

    Read More About: 4g jio telecom news airtel vodafone
    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue