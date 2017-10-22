TRAI extends deadlines for comments on "In Flight Connectivity" services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadlines for comments of stakeholders on "In Flight Connectivity" services.

The telecom regulator said that TRAIhas received the request from stakeholders for extension of time for sending their comments. Keeping in view the request of stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments up to 3rd November 2017 and for counter-comments to 10th November 2017.

TRAI also mentioned that it won't extend the deadline beyond November 3 for comments and November 10 for counter-comments.

It has been noticed that there has been increasing interest and demand for broadband connectivity (both voice and data) to passengers on board a flight. As per one estimate, the number of connected commercial aircraft is expected to grow from 5,300 in 2015 to 23,100 in 2025, accounting for 62 percent of the global fleet," the consultation paper said.

It said that in-flight Wi-Fi hasn't been available for very long, passenger surveys show growing demand for this service among travelers. International Air Transport Association's (IATA) 2014 global passenger survey reveals that 80% of the passengers would use Wi-Fi if offered on board a flight.

Satellites are shaping a new age of IFC. New satellite technologies are making it possible to provide ubiquitous coverage across the globe. It is possible for the passengers to have telecom services in the aircraft traveling at 800 km per hour and 10,000 meters in the sky due to satellite-enabled connectivity.

"Do you foresee any challenges, if the internet services are made available 'gate to gate' i.e. from the boarding gate of the departure airport until the disembarking gate at the arrival airport," it asked. It also asked about the restrictions and regulations to be adopted for the provision of IFC in the airlines registered in India.

The consultation paper also puts forward how the IFC service providers should be charged in the cases of a foreign registered airlines and Indian registered airlines.