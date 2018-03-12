TRAI extends feedback deadline on its consultation paper on "Privacy, Security, and Ownership of th

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadlines for comments and counter- comments of stakeholders on its consultation paper on "Privacy, Security and Ownership of the Data".

TRAI said that" On receipt of the request from stakeholders/ Associations, the last date for submission of comments is being extended up to October 8 and for the counter- comments up to October 24."

To recall, this year in August telecom regulator has issued a consultation paper on "Privacy, Security and Ownership of the Data" in the sector.

The consultation paper aims to understand and identify the key issues pertaining to data protection in relation to the delivery of digital services. This includes the provision of telecom and Internet services by telecom and Internet service providers (TSPs) as well the other devices, networks, and applications that connect with users through the services offered by TSPs which collect and control user data in that process.

"The Availability of data has enhanced the business and efficiency potential of data analytics. However, it is equally important to assess whether the data rights of individuals are being adequately protected in this changing environment. Data protection may, therefore, mean the ability of individuals to understand and control the manner in which information pertaining to them can be accessed and used by others," the regulator said in a consultation paper.

Trai further stated that it is of the view that the users should be empowered in respect of ownership and control of his/her personal data and to ensure this, all the players in the eco-system are bound to follow certain safeguards while collecting, storing and using the data pertaining to their subscribers.