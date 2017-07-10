TRAI invites companies to be part of a pilot basis public wi-fi hotspots

Telecom regulator TRAI has recently invited all interested entities to be part of a pilot basis public wi-fi hotspots that will be available to the public at a starting price of Rs 2.

"Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI) invites all interested entities to be a part of a pilot to establish nationwide, pay-as-you-go PDOs (Public Data Offices)... The products available for consumption should begin from 'sachet-sized', i.e. low denominations ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 20, etc," regulator said in a report.

The report further added that, in India, access to data is still limited due to poor coverage of fiber or telecom and prohibitive pricing of cellular data. Public wi-fi hotspots hold an important place in the last-mile delivery of broadband to users. It allows offloading telecom networks to ease congestion," Trai said.

It added that public wi-fi hotspots will be crucial when the next billion internets of things (IoT) devices come online.

Under the pilot project, Trai aims to establish an open system based wi-fi access network interface using which any entity (company, proprietorship, societies, non-profits, etc.) should easily be able to set up a paid public wi-fi Access point.

"The experience for a small entrepreneur to purchase, self-register, set-up and operate a PDO must be simple, low- touch and maintenance-free," Trai said.

Meanwhile, TRAI has fixed July 25 as the last date for submission of interest from entities.

Wi-Fi is much easier to scale than adding new LTE towers and there are only 31,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots in India, compared to 13 million in France, and 10 million in the United States of America."