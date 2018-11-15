TRAI MySpeed Data: Reliance Jio beats incumbent telcos

According to a Trai MySpeed data, Mukesh Ambani- owned Reliance Jio has emerged as the country's highest download speed provider for October at 22.3 Mbps, while Idea Cellular clocked the highest upload speed in the month.

With this Jio has managed to beat, India's leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel (9.5 Mbps) while the Vodafone India has registered 6.6 Mbps average speed, which is followed by Idea at 6.4 Mbps.

However, a new survey by UK-based OpenSignal, the global standard for analysis of mobile experience says Bharti Airtel dominated download speed experience regional in 16 circles and drawing in two others.

Airtel's highest score was in Orissa where its average speed at 9.9 Mbps, the report added. Vodafone won the crown in Gujarat and Jio came top in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Uttar Pradesh (East), however, Jio drew with Idea in Uttar Pradesh (West).

While Reliance Jio swept the board in the 4G availability analysis in all 22 telecoms circles.

The report was compiled after analyzing more than 10.5 billion measurements from 1.7 million devices in the 90 days from 01 June 2018.

The report said Airtel's 4G customers clocked an average download speed of 9.96 Mbps followed by Vodafone where customers received an average download speed of 6.59 Mbps and Idea Cellular customers received a speed of 6.29 Mbps.

In terms of 4G latency analysis, there was a very tight grouping at the top with less than 4ms separating Airtel, Jio and Vodafone's scores - although Airtel has managed to edge ahead of Vodafone, who came top in this category six months ago.

Opensignal said Vodafone's 3G latency score was over 20ms better than Airtel's - and it was this difference which saw Airtel sink to third place in our overall Latency Experience table.