TRAI recommends no auction for PMRTS service

Telecom Regulator TRAI released recommendations for the allocation of spectrum for Public Mobile Radio Trunking Service (PMRTS), including the auction.

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India PMRTS is a well-proven niche market service having its unique the capability of communication instantly within the closed user group.

The service has found its growing prominence in all critical infrastructure sectors such as Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Courier, Emergency Medical Services, Utilities, Transportation (Road, Airports, Harbours), Energy & Communication apart from the utility for rescue and relief during an emergency situation.

TRAI said in order to promote efficient use of spectrum, the existing cap on the number of PMRTS handsets per channel that can be imported, should be removed.

"DoT through letter dated 6th February 2018, TRAI requested to provide its recommendations on 'Method of allocation of spectrum for Public Mobile Radio Trunking Service (PMRTS) including auction, as a transparent mechanism' with applicable reserve price, and other associated conditions for auction of spectrum for PMRTS under the terms of clause of the authority.

The Carrier size for assignment to PMRTS licensee shall be 6.25 KHz and multiples of 6.25 KHz.

An additional assignment of carriers for the existing analog system shall continue at carrier size of 25 KHz - counted as 4 carriers of 6.25 KHz each.

As per the new norms initially for each city, twelve carriers of carrier size 6.25 KHz in the metro licensed service area and eight carriers in non-metro license service area shall be assigned for PMRTS depending on the availability.

TRAI suggested royalty charges for the PMRTS on a yearly payment option shall be Rs. 1200/ - per year per 6.25 KHz channel for link distance up to 30 Km and Rs.2400 / - per year per 6.25 KHz channel for link distance up to 60 Km.

TRAI said SUC for the spectrum allocated to PMRTS should be levied at 1 percent of AGR. The revenue from the sale of handsets shall be allowed as a deduction from the GR of PMRTS for the purpose of levy of the license fee. TRAI is not making any recommendation on license fee of PMRT Service.

The agencies handling PPDR networks that have been operating in the band 806-824 MHz paired with 851-869 MHz should be confined to and accommodated in the proposed PPDR network for which the assignment of the spectrum is proposed in 814-824/859-869 MHz subband.