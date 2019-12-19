ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TRAI Scrapping IUC Charges Might Help Vodafone-Idea And Airtel: Report

    By
    |

    TRAI has come up with many measures like scrapping IUC charges for one more year and fix prices for both data and voice, to improve the financial condition of the telecom industry. But now, it has been reported that this move by the regulator will help incumbents like Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel.

    TRAI Scrapping IUC Charges Might Help Vodafone-Idea And Airtel: Report

     

    Currently, the telcos are facing a major financial crisis and they are under a debt of Rs. 7 lakh crore. On top of that, the industry has been hit by the Supreme Court decision (October 24) on the AGR issue where Vodafone- Idea has to pay Rs. 53,039 crore and Airtel have to pay Rs. 32, 586 crore to the government within three months.

    "Postponing of the zero-IUC deadline would offer immediate relief to Vodafone Idea and Airtel by way of improved cash flows, in turn, boosting their operating income levels in FY21. This, especially since Trai's regulation allows them to continue charging for voice services, a revenue stream that would have disappeared if the regulator had stuck to the original January 1, 2020, interconnect charges phase-out deadline," Analysts was quoted by the Economic Times.

    The report states that fixing floor pricing will help Vodafone- Idea to get into bankruptcy. And there are chances that the company will increase tariffs further. "A floor price for voice/data is overdue, given the stress in the telecom industry, and would largely be on the lines of the concept of a reasonable rate of return allowed in the past to private power companies," Hemant Joshi, partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells, was quoted by the newspaper.

    Furthermore, TRAI has invited all stakeholder's views by January 17, 2020, and counter comments by January 31, 2020. Doing away with the IUC means there will be no free calls to other networks and callers have to 6 paise per minute. This also means that there will be more outgoing calls than incoming calls.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: trai reliance jio airtel vodafone idea
    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue