TRAI suggests to half fee for captive VSAT

The telecom regulator TRAI has suggested to half one-time entry fee for captive VSAT (very small aperture terminal) to 15 lakh from 30 lakh.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), also recommended that levy of the separate license fee for the second hub for Captive VSAT should be done away with. It also said: "Present annual license fee at Rs 10,000 per VSAT terminal as being charged presently for VSAT terminals connected to the first Hub shall be maintained for both the first and the second Hub and without levy of any minimum license fee."

However, it said, "Present annual license fee at Rs 10,000 per VSAT terminal as being charged presently for VSAT terminals connected to the first Hub shall be maintained for both the first and the second Hub and without levy of any minimum license fee."

There is no justification for charging additional 25 percent amount as reuse factor for the number of VSATs more than the number of carriers. These charges should be

eliminated for calculation of Royalty charges. Accordingly, DoT may issue the necessary clarification in this regard.

It further recommended that the restriction or cap of 512Kbps/2Mbps per VSAT as maximum data rates for Captive VSAT should be revised upwardly and accordingly DoT/TEC may revise its specifications.

At present, VSAT permits two categories - one is to offer services on a commercial basis and another for networks deployed by the government.

VSAT systems provide high speed, broadband satellite communications for the internet or private network communications.