TRAI Wants Telecom Operators To Block Un-Registered Messages; Know Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

TRAI has asked telecom operators to start checking all messages from April 1, 2021. The telecom regulator has also asked operators to block all messages that don't follow all regulatory norms. However, checking of these messages might increase the chances of disruption in e-commerce and financial services. Notably, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also written a letter to all telecom operators and telemarketers to follow the new norm as the former has given enough time for the same.

Why TRAI Wants Telecom Operators To Keep Track Of Messages

It is worth noting that many people have complained about receiving spam and fraud messages. TRAI has taken several steps to help people and controlled pesky calls. However, people are still getting messages as they have an option to control these messages.

How To Control The Pesky Messages And Calls: Check Details

Under the norms, all customers can block messages and calls. TRAI also allows users to block pesky calls and messages from all telemarketers fully and partially.

Steps To Control Pesky Messages: Here Are All Details

Customers can send messages to 199 and can dial 1909 to register themselves via the Interactive Voice Response System. Besides, TRAI allows customers to register via telecom operator websites. To block calls and messages fully, customers have to send START 0 message to 1909, and if one wants to block the services partially, then customers need to send Start [option] message to 1909.

What TRAI Wants From Telecom Operators?

TRAI wants telemarketers to send the pre-registered template to customers and if they are still sending not registered messages to customers, then telecom operators will block the message. Moreover, TRAI announced this development after consulting with telecom operators and 50 telemarketer firms to discuss the whole issue.

However, telecom operators have to issue their comments on the same development. The actual date of blocking such messages was March 8, 2021; however, all customers have faced issues, while getting messages from all banks and e-commerce websites. Several reports claim that 400 million messages have dropped; that's why TRAI suspended the order for seven days.

Best Mobiles in India