Just In
- 3 min ago OnePlus 9 Pro With Hasselblad Cameras First Sale On April 1; Worth Your Dime?
-
- 1 hr ago Motorola G100 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 90Hz Display Announced; Starts At Rs. 42,600
- 1 hr ago iQOO Z3 With 120Hz Display, SD 768 SoC Announced: Another Affordable 5G-Ready Gaming Phone?
- 2 hrs ago How To Change Airtel Broadband Plan Via App And Customers Care
Don't Miss
- News Hand over custody of gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari to UP, SC tells Punjab
- Sports Golf: Korea's Im stays in the chase despite defeat to Leishman at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Automobiles Kawasaki Bikes Prices Increased Again This Year In India: New Price List Revealed
- Education Bihar Board 12th Topper 2021 List To Be Released Soon
- Finance Sensex Gains Sharply After Two Day's Rout: 4 Possible Reasons Bringing The Upmove
- Lifestyle Kriti Sanon Sets Fashion Trends For Summers As She Oozes Oomph In Her Stunning Sleeveless Dresses
- Movies Saina Critics Review: Parineeti Chopra & Amole Gupte Leave Critics Impressed With Their Hard Work
- Travel Holi 2021: Head Over To These Unique Places To Celebrate Holi In India
TRAI Wants Telecom Operators To Block Un-Registered Messages; Know Why
TRAI has asked telecom operators to start checking all messages from April 1, 2021. The telecom regulator has also asked operators to block all messages that don't follow all regulatory norms. However, checking of these messages might increase the chances of disruption in e-commerce and financial services. Notably, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also written a letter to all telecom operators and telemarketers to follow the new norm as the former has given enough time for the same.
Why TRAI Wants Telecom Operators To Keep Track Of Messages
It is worth noting that many people have complained about receiving spam and fraud messages. TRAI has taken several steps to help people and controlled pesky calls. However, people are still getting messages as they have an option to control these messages.
How To Control The Pesky Messages And Calls: Check Details
Under the norms, all customers can block messages and calls. TRAI also allows users to block pesky calls and messages from all telemarketers fully and partially.
Steps To Control Pesky Messages: Here Are All Details
Customers can send messages to 199 and can dial 1909 to register themselves via the Interactive Voice Response System. Besides, TRAI allows customers to register via telecom operator websites. To block calls and messages fully, customers have to send START 0 message to 1909, and if one wants to block the services partially, then customers need to send Start [option] message to 1909.
What TRAI Wants From Telecom Operators?
TRAI wants telemarketers to send the pre-registered template to customers and if they are still sending not registered messages to customers, then telecom operators will block the message. Moreover, TRAI announced this development after consulting with telecom operators and 50 telemarketer firms to discuss the whole issue.
However, telecom operators have to issue their comments on the same development. The actual date of blocking such messages was March 8, 2021; however, all customers have faced issues, while getting messages from all banks and e-commerce websites. Several reports claim that 400 million messages have dropped; that's why TRAI suspended the order for seven days.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
18,805
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999