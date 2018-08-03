UIDAI says it has not advised telcos to save toll number on phones

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) which runs the Aadhaar project today said that default inclusion of the of its toll-free number in phone number lists of users has nothing to do with the authority.

UIDAI said that the toll-free number appearing in phone books was "outdated and invalid".

UIDAI has reiterated that it has not asked or advised anyone including any telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers.

The statement came to limelight after French security expert, Elliot Alderson, asked UIDAI on Twitter: "Many people, with different providers, with and without an #Aadhaar card, with and without the mAadhaar app installed, noticed that your phone number is predefined in their contact list by default without their knowledge. Can you explain why?"

This news took over the internet, we also tried the same and found that UIDAI number was pre-saved in the device.

While most of the Android users have raised this issue, Gizbot found that iPhone users are also facing the same problem.

However, the Mobile industry body COAI responded that "The inclusion of a certain unknown number in the phonebooks of various mobile handsets is not from any telecom service provider."

Last week, TRAI chairman RS Sharma shared his Aadhaar number on Twitter on Saturday.

"My Aadhaar number is 7621 7768 ****. Now I give this challenge to you: Show me one concrete example where you can do any harm to me," tweeted Sharma.

After which UIDAI has asked people to refrain from publicly putting their Aadhaar numbers on the internet and social media and posing challenges to others.

UIDAI said that it has personally sensitive information like bank account number, passport number, PAN number, etc. Aadhaar number should be shared only if there was a need to do so for establishing identity and for legitimate transactions, UIDAI added.

UIDAI also warned that if any person indulging in such acts or abetting or inciting others to do so makes themselves liable for prosecution and penal action under the law.