Vi Deploys 5 MHz Of 2100 MHz Spectrum To Offer High Speed 4G In Uttar Pradesh

After upgrading 3G services in Kerala, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced that it has refarmed the same services in Uttar Pradesh. The telecom operator has deployed 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum to increase its GIGAnet 4G services in the same location. The GIGAnet 4G will offer higher download and upload speed indoors in seven cities in Uttar Pradesh.

The seven states include Dehradun, Agra, Moradabad, Haldwani, Haridwar, Rudrapur, and Lucknow. Also, the company is offering free 4G SIM to their 3G customers. So, that they upgrade their SIM. However, to get the new 4G SIM users have to follow these tips and tricks.

Notably, the company announced that customers can upgrade to the 4G SIM without any cost. Additionally, the company announced that customers will get SIM at the doorstep. The company informed that users can make a request via helpline number 95659 99992.

"The existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in UP. We have currently commenced the 3G to 4G refarming exercise in 7 cities in the state. Efforts are on to cover the rest of UP at an early date," said Pamesh Gupta, Cluster Head- Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, Vodafone Idea.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Delivers Fastest 4G Speed In India: Details

Meanwhile, a new report by speed test firm Ookla said that Vi delivered the fastest 4G speed in the last quarter of the last year. The operator has topped in 142 cities. This development comes after India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea has upgraded its network in 16 states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. In addition, the telecom operator launched VoWiFi services in Mumbai Kolkata, and in Maharashtra-Goa circles.

