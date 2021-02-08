Just In
- 10 min ago Airtel Postpaid Plans Popular Than Reliance Jio; Adds 0.7 Million Customers In December
-
- 42 min ago Realme Teases Narzo 30 Smartphone; Asks Fans To Choose Retail Box Via Polls
- 51 min ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones 2021: Motorola Moto G10, Moto G30, Xiaomi Mi 11, Poco X3 And More
- 59 min ago 5 Concept Phones That Deserve To Be Mainstream Devices
Don't Miss
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In February
- Movies Sona Mohapatra Says Kangana Ranaut Is The Only One Who Can Make Vaccine To Save Everyone From Herself
- Sports Australian Open: Djokovic eases past Chardy in strong start to title defence
- Lifestyle Are Zinc Lozenges Effective For The Treatment Of Common Cold?
- News India-US joint exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' begins in Rajasthan
- Automobiles CEAT Introduces The First Label Rated Tyres In India: Read More To Find Out What's New!
- Finance List Of KYC Documents Required For Different Individuals To Open An SBI Account
- Education Schools Reopen In These States After 10 Months Of Closure, Check Details
Vi Expanding Its VoWiFi Services To Mumbai And Gujarat
Vi is expanding its VoWiFi services in the country. The company has launched VoWiFi services in four more cities. Earlier, the VoWiFi services have been launched in Kolkata, Maharashtra, and Goa for prepaid customers only. However, VoWiFi services are available for postpaid users in the same circles.
The company has tweeted the same via its official Twitter account. The tweets read, "We would like to inform you that VoWiFi is currently applicable for Maharashtra, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Gujarat. However, Once VoWiFi is launched all over India, customers will be notified through sources.
But, there is a catch. These VoWiFi services remain restricted to only Redmi, OnePlus, iPhone, and Samsung smartphones. This means other handsets like Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more are not receiving these services.
Here Is A List Of All Smartphones That Are Compatible With Vi, VoWiFi Services
The POCO X3, POCO C3, POCO M2 Pro, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9I, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Mi 10, Mi 10T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 are compatible with Vi VoWiFi services.
It is worth noting that VoWiFi services are good for users who are facing network issues. Furthermore, VoWiFi services can be availed via broadband lines and it can over good voice call quality. Surprisingly, that Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering VoWiFi services in all circles they are operating. This means Airtel and Reliance Jio VoWiFi services are available in all 22 circles.
On the other hand, both leading operators are offering VoWiFi services with almost all smartphones. This also shows that Vi is quite behind in terms of providing offers to its prepaid and postpaid customers.
-
21,999
-
1,06,499
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
11,599
-
34,999
-
43,999
-
24,999
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444