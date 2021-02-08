Vi Expanding Its VoWiFi Services To Mumbai And Gujarat News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi is expanding its VoWiFi services in the country. The company has launched VoWiFi services in four more cities. Earlier, the VoWiFi services have been launched in Kolkata, Maharashtra, and Goa for prepaid customers only. However, VoWiFi services are available for postpaid users in the same circles.

The company has tweeted the same via its official Twitter account. The tweets read, "We would like to inform you that VoWiFi is currently applicable for Maharashtra, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Gujarat. However, Once VoWiFi is launched all over India, customers will be notified through sources.

But, there is a catch. These VoWiFi services remain restricted to only Redmi, OnePlus, iPhone, and Samsung smartphones. This means other handsets like Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more are not receiving these services.

Here Is A List Of All Smartphones That Are Compatible With Vi, VoWiFi Services

The POCO X3, POCO C3, POCO M2 Pro, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9I, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Mi 10, Mi 10T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 are compatible with Vi VoWiFi services.

It is worth noting that VoWiFi services are good for users who are facing network issues. Furthermore, VoWiFi services can be availed via broadband lines and it can over good voice call quality. Surprisingly, that Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering VoWiFi services in all circles they are operating. This means Airtel and Reliance Jio VoWiFi services are available in all 22 circles.

On the other hand, both leading operators are offering VoWiFi services with almost all smartphones. This also shows that Vi is quite behind in terms of providing offers to its prepaid and postpaid customers.

