Vi Launches Integrated 5G IoT Solutions For Enterprises News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi Business, an enterprise arm of the Vodafone-Idea, has announced the launch of an integrated IoT solution. The internet of things (IoT) solutions are likely to offer end-to-end solutions to customers. The IoT solutions have been designed to increase digital adoption in enterprises.

The newly launched Vi IoT solutions will offer connectivity, security, network, support, and analytics to enterprises. With this launch, the telecom operator has expanded its reach to a 5G ready network, smart industries, mobility, and utilities.

"We are integrating devices, chipsets, modules, applications, networks, and managed service. That's a differentiated offering. We are integrating all elements of the value chain of IoT," said Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone-Idea. Notably, the new development comes soon after Airtel launched its 5G-ready Internet of Things platform.

Airtel 5G IoT Platform Details

The newly launched platform is likely to help the operator to increase its presence in the enterprise segment. Besides, the telecom operator said that it is already working with Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, MG Motor, and Kent.

Airtel also said its IoT platform comes with an option to deploy all technologies through e-SIM. These technologies include NB-IoT, 4G, or 2G. The operator also said that it is also creating an ecosystem for IoT products.

"It is quite a large market...Airtel being the largest b2b player with the largest share, we will be able to capture substantial share due to network and customer strength. We have deeper knowledge and understanding in this space," said Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO - Airtel Business.

Reliance Jio In Talks With Original Equipment Manufacturers For IoT Products

It is worth noting that India's largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio has also manufactured solutions for diagnostics and connectivity platforms. Apart from that, the company is in talks with several OEMs for IoT services. For the unaware, Reliance Jio is planning to connect billion of devices and wants to garner Rs. 20,000 crores from the same business. In addition, the company also said that it has also conducted trials of various products. Furthermore, the company said it is looking at smart city and lighting solutions.

Best Mobiles in India