Just In
- 19 min ago OnePlus 9 Pro Users Complain Excessive Overheating With Camera App Usage; What's The Cause?
-
- 31 min ago Google Play Redeem Codes Generator For 2021
- 1 hr ago Realme C20, C21, C25 With MediaTek SoCs Launched In India; Price, Specs, And Offers
- 2 hrs ago Samsung, Cisco, Ciena Plans To Set Up Manufacturing Units In India Under PLI Scheme
Don't Miss
- News BJP-ruled states get more Covid-19 vaccine doses: Rajesh Tope
- Finance Meet The Top 6 Crypto Billionaires 2021
- Sports IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians expect Chawla to play key role this season
- Movies MTV Splitsvilla 13: Wild Villa Winners Sapna Malik & Devashish Chandiramani To Enter The Show
- Lifestyle Aarti Kunj Bihari Ki: Lyrics Of Lord Krishna’s Aarti In Hindi And English
- Automobiles 2021 Hyundai Aura Price Increased: A Few Features Added & Removed
- Education SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2021: Apply Online Before April 30
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In April 2021
Vi Launches Integrated 5G IoT Solutions For Enterprises
Vi Business, an enterprise arm of the Vodafone-Idea, has announced the launch of an integrated IoT solution. The internet of things (IoT) solutions are likely to offer end-to-end solutions to customers. The IoT solutions have been designed to increase digital adoption in enterprises.
The newly launched Vi IoT solutions will offer connectivity, security, network, support, and analytics to enterprises. With this launch, the telecom operator has expanded its reach to a 5G ready network, smart industries, mobility, and utilities.
"We are integrating devices, chipsets, modules, applications, networks, and managed service. That's a differentiated offering. We are integrating all elements of the value chain of IoT," said Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone-Idea. Notably, the new development comes soon after Airtel launched its 5G-ready Internet of Things platform.
Airtel 5G IoT Platform Details
The newly launched platform is likely to help the operator to increase its presence in the enterprise segment. Besides, the telecom operator said that it is already working with Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, MG Motor, and Kent.
Airtel also said its IoT platform comes with an option to deploy all technologies through e-SIM. These technologies include NB-IoT, 4G, or 2G. The operator also said that it is also creating an ecosystem for IoT products.
"It is quite a large market...Airtel being the largest b2b player with the largest share, we will be able to capture substantial share due to network and customer strength. We have deeper knowledge and understanding in this space," said Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO - Airtel Business.
Reliance Jio In Talks With Original Equipment Manufacturers For IoT Products
It is worth noting that India's largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio has also manufactured solutions for diagnostics and connectivity platforms. Apart from that, the company is in talks with several OEMs for IoT services. For the unaware, Reliance Jio is planning to connect billion of devices and wants to garner Rs. 20,000 crores from the same business. In addition, the company also said that it has also conducted trials of various products. Furthermore, the company said it is looking at smart city and lighting solutions.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600
-
31,600