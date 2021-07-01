Vi Launches Rs. 267 Plan; Offering 25GB Data And Unlimited Calling News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has strengthened its prepaid plan portfolio on Thursday. The telecom operator has launched a plan of Rs. 267. The newly launched plan of Rs. 267 ships unlimited data, SMS, and calling benefits for 30 days. Notably, the company has also listed this plan on its website and application.

Vi Rs. 267 Plan Details

The plan of Rs. 267 offers 25GB of bulk data for 30 days. It includes 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and access to Vi Movies & TV Classic for the same period. Notably, this plan comes soon after the launch of Rs. 447 plan.

The Rs. 447 plan ships 50GB of data for 60 days. This pack offers 100 messages per day, unlimited calling, and Vi Movies & TV Classic access. Additionally, the telecom operator announced the launch of a special voucher of Rs. 128, where users get 10 minutes for calling on the same network.

Reliance Jio Pack Of Rs. 247 Details

Notably, this pack from Vodafone-Idea sits against Jio's plan of Rs. 247, where users are getting 25GB of data, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for 30 days. Besides, Reliance Jio offers a subscription to all JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Reliance Jio's pack is cheaper than Vi's plan, as the latter pack is priced at Rs. 267, whereas the former pack will cost you Rs. 247.

Telecom Operators Are Launching Non-FUP Plans

It is worth noting that all private telecom players have become very active and launched plans without FUP on data. These packs will allow users to use data without any restriction, which means customers use data without worrying about usage.

However, one should not forget that after using the entire data, users have to go for another pack, which can fulfill their data needs. This means this pack is designed for users who are looking for only unlimited calling benefits and 100 messages per day.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have launched half a dozen of packs and are expected to add plans in the coming day as these packs are expected to increase their revenue.

