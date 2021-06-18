Vi Launches Services In Unconnected Areas: Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is expanding its services to unconnected areas of the country. The telecom operator has launched its services to Parapatta in Kozhikode. This facility will allow Vodafone-Idea to offer online classes for children from Parapatta Village in Kozhikode.

Parapatta is a village Kozhikode, which is a seaport in Kerala. The telecom operator offers online education services in the same location as schools are shut down and offline education is not allowed. The telecom operator also announced that they have 1.6 crores 4G customers in Kerala.

Notably, Vodafone-Idea has become the first private telecom operator that has launched services in Parapatta. In fact, the services are already live in the village. Additionally, the company announced that it is providing double data with three prepaid plans.

Vodafone-Idea Plans With Double Data

The telecom operator offers double data benefits with three plans that are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 449, and Rs. 699. The first plan of Rs. 299 ships 4GB of data per day for 28 days. It includes local, national calling to all networks, and 100 messages per day. This pack also provides a data rollover facility.

In addition, this plan ships a discount from Zomato, a weekend data facility, and access to Vi Movies & TV application.

The Rs. 449 pack offers 4GB of data per day for 56 days. In total, this pack ships 224GB of data for the same period. This plan ships unlimited calling to all networks and 100 messages per day. Besides, users get a data rollover facility on the weekend.

This pack also ships additional benefits up to Rs. 125, discount on food order from Zomato, and access to Vi Movies & TV application. The third plan of Rs. 699 offer 336GB for 84 days.

It ships calling, message, and data rollover facility. Additionally, this pack provides extra 5GB of extra data benefit that will be available after recharging from the web and the company's application. It is worth considering that India's third-largest telecom Vodafone-Idea is the only telecom operator, which ships 4GB of data per day and offering connectivity on the unconnected areas is expected to give telco the upper hand over Airtel and Reliance Jio.

