Vi Max Postpaid Plans Launched With Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Benefits; Prices and Validity

Recently, Vodafone Idea (Vi) discontinued its RedX plans to revamp its postpaid plans with better benefits and make them compete against Reliance Jio and Airtel. Now, the telecom operator has introduced new Vi Max postpaid plans. These new Vi Max postpaid plans are priced starting from ₹401 while Airtel and Jio postpaid plans are priced starting from ₹399.

As their name indicates, these new Vi Max postpaid plans are claimed to offer more OTT entertainment benefits, more data, and priority customer service. Vi also bundles higher data and SMS benefits as compared to rivals. As per the company, it will let subscribers get better control over the billing of their services.

Vi Max Postpaid Plans

There are four postpaid plans under the Vi Max portfolio and these are priced between ₹401 and ₹1,101. All these plans offer unlimited calling with free national roaming, monthly SMS quota, and OTT subscription services. Notably, the OTT benefits will vary based on the cost of the postpaid plan.

The base plan priced at ₹401 will not get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video but it will include the annual Sony LIV Premium membership. There is a facility to use the unused data benefit from one billing cycle to the next cycle.

List of Vi Max Postpaid Plans

Let's take a look at the list of Vi Max postpaid plans available right now.

Vi Max ₹401 Plan

The Vi Max ₹401 postpaid plan offers 50GB of monthly data for a period of 30 days with a data rollover facility for 200GB, which totals the overall data benefit to 250GB in a month. It is possible to use the data benefit between 12 AM and 6 AM without affecting the data quota. Vi is also providing 3000 SMS per month under this plan with a cap of 100 SMS per day.

Other benefits include 12 months of Sony LIV access worth ₹599, access to the Vi Movies & TV app, access to over 1,000 games in the Vi app, and six months of ad-free access to Hungama Music within the Vi app. If you subscribe to this plan from the Vi website or app, then you will get an additional 50GB of data in the first billing cycle.

Vi Max ₹501 Plan

The ₹501 plan from Vi will offer up to 90GB of data in a billing cycle, and a 200GB of data rollover facility. While the SMS and calling benefits are similar to the ₹401 plan, this one bundles 6 months of free Amazon Prime Video membership, six months of ad-free access to Hungama Music, one year of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth ₹499, and over 1,000 games within the Vi app.

Vi Max ₹701 Plan

The Vi Max ₹701 postpaid plan will have no cap on the data and you can access unlimited data for the whole billing cycle. It comes with unlimited calling and 3000 SMS per month. The other benefits of the ₹701 postpaid plan include six months of Amazon Prime subscription, one year of Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription worth ₹899 per month, digital access to The Wall Street Journal for a year, six months of ad-free Hungama Music access, and over 1,000 games.

Vi Max ₹1,101 Plan

The most expensive plan in the Vi Max portfolio is the ₹1,101 plan. It comes with unlimited data access, unlimited calling, and 3000 SMS per month. There are free subscriptions to Amazon Prime for six months, Sony LIV for 12 months, and Disney+ Hotstar Super for 12 months.

Other benefits of the ₹1,101 postpaid plan from Vi include access to international and domestic airport lounges for up to 4 times a year, a 6 to 10% discount on bookings, up to ₹2,000 discount on flights, and ₹5,000 discount on booking hotels using MakeMyTrip. There will be an international roaming pack for seven days worth ₹2,999, one year of a digital subscription to The Wall Street Journal, access to over 1,000 games with five gold games within the app, and ad-free Hungama Music.

