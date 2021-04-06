Vi Might Use Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Technology To Launch 5G Services: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though Reliance Jio and Airtel have already shared their plans related to the 5G network, Vi is yet to disclose its roadmap. However, the telecom operator has now said that it is 5G-ready and will roll out the service at the right time.

The telecom operator said that it has a strong presence in the spectrum, but the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) needs to decrease the pricing of the mid bands for the 5G network. The telecom operator added that they already have a spectrum in the 1800-2100 MHz band and need an additional spectrum to roll out the 5G services.

Vi 5G Technology Details

However, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea, Jagbir Singh believes that the spectrum in the 1800-2100 MHz band can offer good coverage to the users. Singh added that Vi might go for a dynamic spectrum sharing policy (DSS) technology to offer 5G services. Notably, Airtel also tested the same technology in Hyderabad. On the other hand, He also states that the company might use Time Division Duplex (TDD) or Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) technologies for deploying 5G networks in the country, reports Economic Times.

Vodafone-Idea Financial Conditions In India

It is worth noting that Vi is under a huge financial crisis due to AGR debt and the ongoing tariff war in the industry, which is why the telecom operator is looking for an affordable spectrum. Surprisingly, Vi is not the only telecom operator who asked the Department of Telecommunication to reduce the price of the 5G bands (3300-3600 MHz); Airtel and Reliance Jio have also raised the same issue earlier. Notably, to roll out a proper 5G network all operators require additional spectrum at affordable prices. Furthermore, Singh added that all sectors should contribute to finding out the new use cases for 5G.

Vodafone 5G Details

For the unaware, Vodafone merged its operations with Idea in 2018 in India and became Vi. However, in other countries, it is still operating as Vodafone. Coming to the 5G network, the company is already offering its services in more than 100 places in the UK and Europe.

