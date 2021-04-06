Just In
- 11 min ago Amazfit BIP U Pro With Built-In Alexa Launched In India
-
- 28 min ago Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, TWS ANC T3110 Earbuds Launched In India: Sale Starts April 9
- 44 min ago Tim Cook Spills Beans On Autonomous Apple Car; Should Tesla Be Worried?
- 49 min ago Oppo F19 India Launch Today | Oppo F19 Specification And Price In India
Don't Miss
- Movies Ramayan Actress Dipika Chikhlia’s Father-In-Law Passes Away
- News Night curfew imposed in Delhi from 10 pm to 5 am with immediate effect
- Sports World Table Tennis Day: Top-5 moments of Indian table tennis in the last 15 years
- Automobiles Triumph Trident 660 Launched In India: Priced At Rs 6.95 Lakh
- Lifestyle Summer, Buttermilk And Weight Loss: Are They Related?
- Finance Ircon International Gains Over 3% On Bonus Shares Issue Announcement
- Education Karnataka: Decision On Exams For Class 1 To 9 To Be Taken In Two Days
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In April 2021
Vi Might Use Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Technology To Launch 5G Services: Report
Even though Reliance Jio and Airtel have already shared their plans related to the 5G network, Vi is yet to disclose its roadmap. However, the telecom operator has now said that it is 5G-ready and will roll out the service at the right time.
The telecom operator said that it has a strong presence in the spectrum, but the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) needs to decrease the pricing of the mid bands for the 5G network. The telecom operator added that they already have a spectrum in the 1800-2100 MHz band and need an additional spectrum to roll out the 5G services.
Vi 5G Technology Details
However, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea, Jagbir Singh believes that the spectrum in the 1800-2100 MHz band can offer good coverage to the users. Singh added that Vi might go for a dynamic spectrum sharing policy (DSS) technology to offer 5G services. Notably, Airtel also tested the same technology in Hyderabad. On the other hand, He also states that the company might use Time Division Duplex (TDD) or Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) technologies for deploying 5G networks in the country, reports Economic Times.
Vodafone-Idea Financial Conditions In India
It is worth noting that Vi is under a huge financial crisis due to AGR debt and the ongoing tariff war in the industry, which is why the telecom operator is looking for an affordable spectrum. Surprisingly, Vi is not the only telecom operator who asked the Department of Telecommunication to reduce the price of the 5G bands (3300-3600 MHz); Airtel and Reliance Jio have also raised the same issue earlier. Notably, to roll out a proper 5G network all operators require additional spectrum at affordable prices. Furthermore, Singh added that all sectors should contribute to finding out the new use cases for 5G.
Vodafone 5G Details
For the unaware, Vodafone merged its operations with Idea in 2018 in India and became Vi. However, in other countries, it is still operating as Vodafone. Coming to the 5G network, the company is already offering its services in more than 100 places in the UK and Europe.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,990
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600