Vi Migrates 3G Spectrum To 4G To Offer High-Speed Data In Mumbai

In order to provide high-speed data to its customers, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced that it has migrated the 3G spectrum to 4G in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The newly launched services are expected to increase Vi GIGAnet 4G capacity in the whole city. Besides, the operator has deployed 5 MHz of 2100 MHz in the 4G bandwidth.

Customers In Mumbai Will Get High Speed 4G Data

This development comes after the company deployed the 5 MHz band of the 2100 MHz spectrum, which means that customers in Mumbai will get good connectivity and high- speed data, which can offer high upload speeds along with download speeds, and better indoor coverage. The new service is likely to offer Vi GIGAnet 4G, which can offer good coverage along with network quality.

"Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Mumbai," Rajendra Chourasia, Operations Director- Mumbai, Vodafone Idea said. However, the company will continue to offer 2G services.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Plans To Increase Its Reach In IoT And SMEs

Meanwhile, the telecom operator announced that it is banking on IoT and fixed-line broadband services. "SME and small office home office is clearly a focus for us. Going forward, we have an aggressive plan to strengthen this portfolio. The market is quite big and that is a pretty large area for us. We don't talk numbers, but we have a large number to cater to on the SME front," Vi chief enterprise business officer Abhijit Kishore was quoted by Mint. This seems that Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has aggressive plans to increase its subscriber and market share in the country.

