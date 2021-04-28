Vi Now Offering Wi-Fi Calling With Realme And Apple Smartphones

ENGLISH

    Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has recently added its Wi-Fi calling services to its postpaid facilities. Additionally, the company is expanding Wi-Fi calling feature to Realme and Apple smartphones. The company on its website mentions that the iPhone 6s and above devices are compatible with its Wi-Fi calling services. However, there is a catch. This facility is limited to few circles, such as Goa, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi, and Maharashtra. India's third-largest telecom operator is also planning to add more cities in the coming days.

    What is Wi-Fi Calling?

    Wi-Fi calling allows you to call via a wireless internet connection and all latest smartphones come with this feature. These calls are free and users don't have to download or install any special application for the same. On the other hand, BSNL offers an app called Wings. The Wings application enables users to use Wi-Fi calling services. These services are not free as users have to pay Rs. 1,099 as registration fees.

    Notably, Wi-Fi calling offers the best services in those areas where people are facing network-related issues. Wi-Fi calling enables you to call and receive all international calls; however, it is dependent on the Wi-Fi connection. But, to use Wi-Fi calling, users have to follow these steps.

    Steps To Activate Wi-Fi Calling On Vi Network

    Check the settings first, then tap on the Wi-Fi and internet option. Now, you need to click on the SIM along with a network. Then select SIM 1 or SIM 2. Click on the Wi-Fi option and it's done.

    All Compatible Smartphones With Vi Wi-Fi Calling

    The compatible handsets of Vi Wi-Fi calling are the Realme 5, Realme 5i, Realme 5S, Realme 5i, Realme 7i, Realme 8 Pro, and the Narzo 20A. Then, there are Apple smartphones-the iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11 series, and the iPhone 12 series. Apart from these smartphones, Vi Wi-Fi calling facilities are compatible with the OnePlus, Redmi, Poco, Xiaomi, and Samsung smartphones. This means the company is not offering the same services for Oppo and Vivo devices.

    Read More About: vodafone idea
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 14:19 [IST]
    Settings X
    X