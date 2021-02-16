Vi Offering Free Data To Prepaid Users Between 12 And 6 AM News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched a new benefit for its prepaid users on Tuesday. Under this new offer, the telecom operator is offering unlimited data without any restrictions and costs between 12:00 to 6:00 AM every day. This offer is quite unique as no other telecom operator is providing the same benefit.

Vi Unlimited Data Night Offer: Details

Notably, the offer is already live on the company's website and there is no restriction on the data usage. In addition, Vi is offering a Weekend data rollover facility with Rs. 249 and above plans. Under this new offer, the telecom operator ships the remaining weekday data to weekends (Saturday and Sunday). Similarly, the telecom operator is offering double data plans with its three recharge plans.

The telecom operator said that in order to meet the increasing demand for the internet they have launched this offer, where users will get unlimited high-speed data without any FUP and extra cost. The telecom operator said that people are using more data during the night. It added that the new initiative might help the operator to attract new users to the network. Furthermore, the telecom operator said that users can also download Vi movies and TV applications, where users will be getting content in 13 different languages, 400+ live TV channels, 9500+ movies, and more.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Unlimited Data Plans: Details

Let's talk about Vi's plans of Rs. 249, where users will get 1.5GB of data and unlimited calling for 28 days. It includes an extra 5GB of data if a user recharges via the MyVi application. While Rs. 299 plan is providing 4GB of data per day, unlimited talk time for 28 days again. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 449, where users are getting 4GB data per day for 56 days along with unlimited calling for 56 days. The Rs. 599 and Rs. 699 plans ship 1.5GB and 4GB data per day of data for 84 days. All four plans also support the night data offer.

