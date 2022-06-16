Vi Offering Rs. 100 Cashback Per Month On Purchase Of 4G Phones: How To Avail This Offer News oi-Tanaya Dutta

There are many people who are still using the 2G network in India. Now, Vi aka Vodafone Idea has come up with a cashback offer for its 2G users who will shift to 4G. The telco is offering a Rs. 100 cashback for its users who will buy a 4G-enabled smartphone. Users will get Rs. 100 cashback every month for the next 24 months. For that, you need to recharge your Vi number monthly.

Vi Offering Rs. 100 Cashback On Purchase Of 4G Phone

The new offer was spotted by TelecomTalk, which is only applicable for Vi prepaid users who are using the 2G network. So, if you are a Vi postpaid user, won't be eligible for this offer. To get this cashback, users will have to avail of this offer by June 30, 2022.

As mentioned above, customers will also have to recharge their prepaid number with a minimum recharge value of Rs. 299 per month for the next 24 months. If you stop recharging your number, the offer will be removed.

The cashback coupon will be available inside the Vi app and will be valid for 30 days only. This means if you forget to redeem the coupon within 30 days of getting it, won't be able to redeem it next month. However, users will keep receiving new cashback coupons when they recharge Vi prepaid numbers.

How To Get Rs. 100 Cashback?

Step 1: First, you need to purchase a 4G-enabled smartphone.

Step 2: If you are an eligible customer, you will get a message from Vi.

Step 3: Then recharge your Vi prepaid number with the Rs. 299 plan or above to keep receiving Rs. 100 cashback every month for two years.

Step 4: Users can check the cashback coupon in the My Coupons section of the Vi app.

Step 5: Redeem Rs. 100 monthly cashback coupons on time for the next 24 months.

Additionally, Vodafone Idea Rs. 299 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 30 days. There are some other benefits like Vi Movies & TV access, six months of ad-free Hungama music in the Vi App, and many more.

