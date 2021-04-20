Vi Offering Unlimited Calling And 1GB Data With Rs. 109 Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has launched a new plan of Rs. 109, where users will get data and calling benefit for 20 days. This plan is available in all circles, where it offers its services. With this newly launched plan, Vodafone-Idea offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to all networks. This plan ships 300 messages and 1GB of data for 20 days.

Besides, India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone-Idea is expanding the reach of its Rs. 99 prepaid plan to all circles. The Rs. 99 prepaid plan ships unlimited calling, 1GB of data, 100 local and national messages for 18 days. Notably, these plans allow users to keep their services active. These plans are priced at Rs. 19, Rs. 129, Rs. 148, Rs. 109, and Rs. 149. The first pack of Rs. 19 ships unlimited calling and 200 MB data for 18 days.

The Rs. 129 pack offers unlimited calling and 2GB of data. It ships 300 messages for 24 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 148, where users get 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling, 100 messages for 18 days. While Rs. 109 prepaid plan ships unlimited calling to all networks, 1GB of data, 300 messages for 18 days only.

Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 149, where users get 3GB of data, unlimited calling, and 300 messages for 28 days. This pack also ships 1GB of data extra if someone recharges via the company's application and from the website. This pack is also providing access to Vi Movies & TV Basic.

Apart from this 109 prepaid pack, Vi introduced VIC chatbot to help its customers so that they will get information regarding their bills, data balance, plan activation, bull requests, and more. The telecom operator announced it has integrated a chatbot with Google's Business Messages, which allows Vi to offer customer service in real-time. The new services will allow Vi users to locate its stores on Google Maps. This comes after the telecom operator introduced the chatbot service on WhatsApp. Besides, users are allowed to clear bills via WhatsApp and it is available for prepaid and postpaid users.

