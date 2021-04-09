Just In
Vi Offers Location Tracking, Mobile Security, And OTT Benefits With Rs. 299 Postpaid Plan
Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone-Idea, offers connectivity to several companies in the country. The company has now come up with a Business Plus postpaid plan for enterprises. This plan is different from other packs as it has been designed for enterprises only.
This Business Plus postpaid plan is priced at Rs. 299 and offers more benefit than the normal postpaid plan of the company, which starts from Rs. 399. But, it seems good as enterprises purchased plans for more people. Besides, these plans contribute more to the revenue of the telecom operator.
Vi Business Postpaid Plans Details
Notably, Vi offers four benefits with Rs. 299 plan. These benefits include location tracking, where enterprises are allowed to track their field employees. Besides, the company offers mobile security, which allows users to keep their data secure. In addition, the Business postpaid plan enables enterprises to save their data. Lastly, this plan offers OTT app benefits. It includes one year of access to the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Vi RedX Plan Benefits
Under this segment, the company offers a RedX plan, which is available at Rs. 1,099. This plan offers dozens of benefits like entertainment, travel, and calling. This plan ships ISD calling to the United States and Canada. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 messages, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Vi Movies & TV access.
Besides, the company offers a 10 percent discount on hotel bookings. The company has also joined hands with Samsung to provide discounts on smartphones. To activate this plan, users need to visit the company's website or the app. Notably, no other company offers airport lounge access with a postpaid plan.
Furthermore, the company announced the individual customers can purchase add-on connections, and for that, they have to contact Vi Business via the company website https://www.myvi.in/business/enterprise-solutions/enterprise-mobility/postpaid. The telecom operator also customized solutions and plans as per the company's needs. Besides, the company announced that all users are allowed to avail call-back facility from the company. For that, they have to tap on the same section on the website and write their name, company name, region, and mobile number.
