Vi Partners With Bajaj Finance, Home Credit, And IDFC Bank To Offer EMI On Samsung, Oppo, And Vivo Phones

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of a new offer with its prepaid plans in the country. The company has joined hands with Bajaj Finance, Home Credit, and IDFC bank to offer EMIs options on Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung smartphones. Notably, the new offer comes with annual plans.

All Vi customers can purchase smartphones with any partner store. The offer is already listed on the company website; however, customers have to visit the store and complete the loan formalities, document submissions, ECS, and more.

It includes a down payment fee along with a processing fee before buying the smartphone. The new offer is applicable on the Oppo A15s, Oppo A15, Vivo Y20G, Vivo Y20A, Samsung A21s, and the Samsung A31 smartphones. The EMI is valid for up to six months, nine months, and 12 months. The EMI of the smartphones starts from Rs. 1,865 and goes up to Rs. 3,349.

Vi Annual Plans That Are Offering EMI On Oppo, Vivo, And Samsung Smartphones

The Vi EMI offer comes with Rs. 1,499, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2,595. The first annual plan of Rs. 1,499 offers 24GB of data, unlimited calling, 3600 messages, and basic access to the Vi Movies & TV app. This pack is valid for 365 days. The Rs. 2,399 annual prepaid pack 1.5GB per day, unlimited calling, Zee5, Binge all night, and Vi Movies access for the same period.

Then, there is a pack of Rs. 2,595, which ships unlimited calling, 1.5GB of data per day, Weekend data rollover facility, Bingle all night offer, Disney+ Hotstar, and Vi Movies & TV access for 365 days.

Why Vi Partners With Home Credit, Bajaj Finserv, And IDFC Bank

Vi is under a deep financial crisis and is taking all steps it can sustain. In fact, Vi bundle offers are designed to attract customers to the company's 4G network as it is costlier than 2G and 3G services. These new partnerships are expected to increase the telco's revenues in the coming days. Also, the EMI option allows customers to buy smartphones at zero down payment. So, this seems a good offer and might attract users to the Vi platform.

