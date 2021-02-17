Vi Plans To Shut Down 3G Services By 2022 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is all set to shut down its 3G business in all 22 circles by 2022 as it wants to focus on 4G services only. However, the telecom operator will keep offering its 2G services as it has a large subscriber base, which contributes a major part of the revenues.

The operator has already removed 3G services in seven cities in Uttar Pradesh to offer proper 4G services. Besides, Vi asked its 3G users in Lucknow, Agra, Dehradun, Moradabad, Rudrapur, and Haridwar to start using 4G services.

"The direction which we are taking is that 3G is not required anymore. It has been continued, only because some people have devices which can be used only on 3G and not on 4G," Chief Financial Officer Akshaya Moondra informed analysts. Vi is still offering its 3G services to 11 million customers.

The telecom operator still has 149 million 2G customers and that's why it will continue to provide the services for a longer period. Notably, Reliance Jio, which works on the 4G network wants the Government to remove the 2G network completely.Surprisingly, both Airtel and Vi are offering all three networks in the country, but now they are shutting down the 3G services. Currently, Airtel has 133 million 2G customers from a 308 million user base.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Is Also 5G Ready

Meanwhile, the telecom operator announced that it is also deploying 5G-ready equipment in the country. The operator said that whenever the 5G ecosystem will be ready in India they will roll out the network.

"We have always said that our network is 5G ready... Interesting that competitors are showing DSR (dynamic spectrum refarming) in a lab environment when we have been practically running 1000s of sites in a production environment for a very long period of time," said Vi Managing Director Ravinder Takkar. However, the operator added that it might soon come up with a complete 5G plan.

