Vi Refarming 3G Sites In Bengaluru To Offer High Speed 4G Network

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is planning to stop 3G networks as it has started the refarming process in Bengaluru. Under this process, the company has refarmed 3,200 sites across in the city. However, that doesn't mean that the telecom operator will stop offering 2G networks in the country.

Notably, the refarming 3G for 4G will offer a good network and faster download speed in Bengaluru. This also means that Vodafone-Idea customers in the city will only get 2G and 4G networks.

"Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the deployment of another layer of 2100 MHz has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Bengaluru. We request all Vi 3G customers to visit the nearest retail outlet at the earliest to upgrade to a 4G SIM and start experiencing the full potential of Vi GIGAnet 4G," Arvind Nevatia, Cluster Head- Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Vodafone Idea said.

It is worth mentioning that both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are focussing on the 4G network as they are phasing out a 3G network to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio. On the other hand, both operators will continue to offer 2G services. This seems that it wants to retain its 2G users also, as a major part of the revenue comes from this segment.

Vi Partners With Fortinet To Security Services

Apart from that from refarming 3G networks, the telecom operator has joined hands with Fortinet, which is leading into cybersecurity. The partnership is specially designed to offer securities to enterprises. The new security solution will offer all kinds of basic and advanced securities, end-to-end management, and real-time monitoring. Furthermore, the Managed Security Service also offers protection against cyber-attacks. This security service is built on Fortinet's processing units.

