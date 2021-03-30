Vi, Reliance Jio, Airtel Plans Under The Minimum Recharge Scheme; Which One Should You Get? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) have launched several plans under the minimum recharge scheme. These plans will allow users to keep their SIM active. Notably, this facility has been designed to help those customers who do not want to spend a huge amount on unlimited plans and only want to keep their number active for incoming calls. Notably, these packs are priced under Rs. 100. So, to find out the best plan amongst all, we are listing all Minimum Recharge packs from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

Vi Minimum Recharge Packs Under Rs. 100

The company is offering six plans under the same segment. These plans are priced at Rs. 39, Rs. 49, Rs. 59, Rs. 65, Rs. 79, and Rs. 95. The first pack of Rs. 39 ships 100MB data and Rs. 30 talk time for 14 days. Then, Rs. 49 pack is offering talk time worth Rs. 38 and 100MB data for 28 days. While Rs. 59 and Rs. 65 plans are offering talk time close to Rs. 30 and Rs. 58 for 28 days. The Rs. 79 and Rs. 95 minimum recharge packs ship Rs. 64 and Rs. 74 talk time. These plans are offering 200MB of data for 28 days and 56 days. Besides, users have to pay 2.5 paise for the calling.

Airtel Minimum Recharge Packs Under Rs. 100

Airtel is providing four plans under the Smart Recharge segment. These plans are available at Rs. 45, Rs. 48, Rs. 49, and Rs. 79. The Rs. 45 pack is not offering any talk time or data benefit, which means it allows users to keep their SIM active. Then, Rs. 48, Rs. 49, and Rs. 79 ships 3GB data, 100MB data, and 200MB data for 28 days.

Reliance Jio Minimum Recharge Packs Under Rs. 100

Reliance Jio is providing three plans under the Top-Up section. These plans are priced at Rs. 10, Rs. 20, and Rs. 50. Similarly, the company is offering three plans under the 4G voucher segment. These plans are available at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, and Rs. 51. It is worth noting that in the Top-Up section all plans come with unlimited validity and talk time close to Rs. 7.47, Rs. 14.95, and Rs. 39.37. Whereas, 4G voucher segment allows users to use all benefits until the existing plan lasts. These plans are offering 1GB, 2GB, and 6GB data without any calling benefit.

Apart from these plans, Reliance Jio is offering a Rs. 75 plan to the JioPhone users. The JioPhone plan of Rs. 75 is offering 3GB data, unlimited calling, and 50 messages for 28 days. This pack also ships Jio app subscription.

