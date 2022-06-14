Vi Rs. 100 Postpaid Add-On Pack Launched With SonyLIV Premium Subscription For 30 Days News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vi aka Vodafone Idea has announced a new postpaid add-on pack, which will cost Rs. 100. The new pack comes with a 30-day subscription to SonyLIV Premium for Mobile and TV. Vi is already offering SonyLIV Premium bundled 4G data pack to prepaid users. Now, Vi postpaid users will also get free access to SonyLIV via its add-on pack. Let's take a look at the benefits and offerings of the Vi Rs. 100 postpaid add-on pack.

Vi Rs. 100 Postpaid Add-On Pack: Explained

The newly launched postpaid add-on pack from Vi also includes 10GB of data with a validity of 30 days. It also provides access to Vi's rich content library under Vi Movies & TV (Vi MTV) on the Vi app. Vi MTV app has 450+ live TV channels, premium content from OTT apps, and live news channels.

In this new add-on pack, users can enjoy SonyLIV Premium's content on both TVs and smartphones. The OTT platform has so many exciting offerings including TV shows, live cricket, and so on. For the unaware, SonyLIV offers a monthly premium plan for Rs. 299, which you can get at Rs. 100 via this new add-on pack. Further, SonyLIV has an Rs. 699 plan with six months validity, and Rs. 999 plan with an annual validity.

Other New Vi Plans In India

Additionally, Vi introduced Rs. 82 add-on pack with the SonyLIV subscription for its prepaid users. The pack comes with 14 days of validity, offering 4GB of data, and a SonyLIV subscription for a validity of 28 days, which is longer than the validity of the plan itself. It is also important to note that this add-on pack provides access only to mobile users.

Last month, Vi also launched a prepaid add-on pack, priced at Rs. 151. It comes with a total of 8GB of data benefits alongside three months of subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service. The prepaid add-on pack comes with a validity of 30 days. Apart from these add-on packs, the telco launched three new prepaid plans last month in India.

