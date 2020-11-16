Vi To Raise Tariffs By 15-20% By End Of 2020: Reports News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to increase its revenue, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is reportedly planning to raise tariffs by 15 to 20 percent by the end of this year or by early next year. In fact, Airtel is likely to join the wagon soon as both operators want to pay 10 percent of AGR dues by the end of March 21.

Airtel cleared its stand earlier and said that the current level of tariffs is not sustainable in the long run. It said that if any operator will increase the prices, then it will follow the same. "Ongoing consultations around floor price (for data rates) doesn't stop anyone from hiking tariffs, but the timing has to be right, but we can assure you that the tariff hike decision is not far away," Vi MD Ravinder Takkar said.

Notably, all three private players increased prices in December 2019. That was the first hike after Reliance Jio started its operations in India in 2016. However, there are chances that Airtel might wait for Reliance Jio move and will increase tariffs price accordingly, reports Economic Times. The report also stated that Vodafone-Idea might increase prices up to 25 percent into two tranches.

Vodafone-Idea Wants To Become Techno Company

Meanwhile, India's third-largest telecom operator is reportedly planning to become a technology company on the back of partnerships. Besides, the company is planning to focus on its cloud services.

"From being a telco, we are trying to become a techno in keeping pace with the changing needs of enterprises... This is the space where the partnership will come in handy," Abhijit Kishore, director-enterprise business at Vodafone Idea said. Analysts also pointed out that the company wants to become a techno firm as it wants to arrest its customer loss.

