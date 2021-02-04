Vi Upgrading 3G Network To Offer 4G Services In Kerala News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Airtel and Reliance Jio are gearing up for the 5G network, while Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is phasing out its 3G network to offer a 4G network. The telecom operator is now upgrading its network in Kerala and informed its customers through messages.

This development comes soon after Vi upgraded or reframed its network in Mumbai, Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, and Gujarat. Notably, the operator has phased out the 3G network in these locations and retained the 2G services in the locations.

Vi Kerala 4G Operations: Details

Notably, Reliance Jio is the only operator in the country that is offering proper 4G services. Similarly, Airtel phased out the 3G network, which is followed by Vi (Vodafone-Idea). In fact, the company has confirmed its development in Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Delhi & NCR.

The telecom operator is also sending messages to customers and said "We're upgrading our network to 4G-only to provide connectivity and high-speed data. We request you to kindly select 4G data preferred network type in the network settings of your mobile handset to continue using our services. Dial 199 if you need any further assistance," Vi added.

It is worth noting that ever since the telecom operator has announced its merger in 2017 and currently it is providing 2G, 3G, and 4G networks in the country.

How To Upgrade Or Switch Your Existing SIM Into Vi 4G Postpaid Connection

You need to buy a 4G SIM and then you have to enter your personal details, like mobile number, city, and name. You have to select the 4G plan now you have to enter the delivery address.

How To Upgrade Your Non-4G SIM To A 4G SIM

To get a 4G connection, users should visit the company's store and submit their CAF form along with all documents. Then, get your 4G SIM and services will be activated in one day.

