Vi Vs Jio Vs Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 250: Which Plan Is Better? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) is expanding its prepaid plan reach in the country. The telecom operator has expanded the availability of Rs. 148 plan in a few circles. These circles including Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, and more.

This new development comes soon after Vi launched the binge all-night offer, where it is offering unlimited data between 12 AM to 6 AM. However, this plan doesn't seem good as the company is providing unlimited data at the night. But still, if you are looking for plans that come under Rs. 250, then you need to check these plans.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 250: Details

Vi Prepaid Plans Of Rs. 199, Rs. 219, And Rs. 249

The first pack of Rs. 199 is providing 1GB of data daily for only 24 days. This plan is not offering extra data. The Rs. 219 plan is offering 1GB of data per day and unlimited calling for 28 days. However, users will get an extra 2GB of data with the app and web. This plan is also offering access to Vi Movies and TV content. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 249 is providing 1.5GB of data, unlimited calling, and an extra 5GB of data for 28 days.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 250

Airtel is also offering an Rs. 199 plan, where users are getting 1GB of data, unlimited calling, 100 messages for 24 days. The Rs. 219 is also providing 1GB, 100 messages, and unlimited data. This plan is also offering Wynk Music service, Xstream Premium app, free online courses with Shaw Academy.

Reliance Jio Plans Under Rs. 250

Reliance Jio is also offering three plans under this segment. These plans are available at Rs. 149, Rs. 199, and Rs. 249. The Rs. 149 ships 4GB data for 24 days. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 199, where users will 1.5GB of data per day. It includes 100 messages per day along with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 249 is offering 2GB data per day, 100 messages, and Jio apps for 28 days. After comparing all plans under Rs. 250, we suggest you choose Reliance Jio packs as you'll get more benefit and data offers.

Best Mobiles in India