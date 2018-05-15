Vodafone 4G now covers 600 towns in South Gujarat

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone continues its aggressive network investment in Gujarat to provide the best data experience to its 2 Crore+ subscribers.

With the rollout of over 4500 new sites, Vodafone services are now present in over 2800 towns in Gujarat and to ensure reliable connectivity to the residents of South Gujarat region, the telco has added over 1000 new sites to bring over 600 towns in South Gujarat region within the Vodafone SuperNet 4G network.

Abhijit Kishore, Business Head - Gujarat, Vodafone India, said: "We are proud to announce that over 2800 towns in Gujarat are now covered by Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G service. With a highly technology savvy customer base, Gujarat is a strong growth market for Vodafone. The rate of smartphone adoption and consumption of mobile data is perceptibly high and our customers need consistently super fast data speeds."

He said, "Over the past year, Vodafone has invested Rs 11,400 Crore on ramping up a network, setting up over 4500 additional sites across 2800 towns and ensuring all 3G sites are enhanced to 4G technology."

Kishore said: "Vodafone has also significantly strengthened connectivity in the South Gujarat region, taking Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G to over 600 towns in the South Gujarat region. We remain committed to continuing to invest in technology, products, and services to ensure sure our customers in Gujarat enjoy a superior mobile voice and data experience."

Furthermore, to make the experience richer and enhance value-add, the company is offering multiple propositions to its consumers ranging from highly aggressive data products, attractive handset tie-ups, entertainment & utility Apps like Vodafone Play, My Vodafone App, and Vodafone M-pesa.

Vodafone India is a 100 percent fully owned subsidiary of the Vodafone Group Plc. with operations across the country serving over 210 million customers (over 114 million in rural areas).

At present the company is operating in 25 countries, partners with mobile networks in 49 more, and fixed broadband operations in 18 markets.

As of 31 December 2017, Vodafone Group had 529.1 million mobile customers and 19.3 million fixed broadband customers, including India and all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates.